Fladgate LLP Strengthens Dispute Resolution with New Partner, Matt Akers

Fladgate LLP has welcomed Matt Akers as a new Partner within its expanding Dispute Resolution team, effective from 28 October 2024. Akers brings substantial experience in handling high-stakes commercial disputes, particularly in insolvency, restructuring, and cross-border arbitration cases. Formerly at DMH Stallard, where he earned a reputation for managing complex cases involving contract breaches, fraud, shareholder disputes, and insolvency issues, Akers also previously held the position of Counsel at Weil, Gotshal & Manges, where he specialised in high-value cross-border disputes across major arbitration hubs, including London, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

His case portfolio includes acting for a creditor during a financial institution’s special administration, overseeing a $300 million securities sale, representing a healthcare firm in a breach of warranty dispute, and defending a director in £100 million fraud proceedings. He also recently represented a Malaysian company in a multibillion-dollar arbitration case under the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) rules.

Akers noted that he is enthusiastic about joining Fladgate’s robust team, highlighting the firm’s “comprehensive approach to Dispute Resolution” and commitment to tailored client solutions. Fladgate’s Head of Dispute Resolution, John Evans, expressed confidence in Akers' fit with the team’s focus, stating, “Matt’s expertise aligns perfectly with our practice’s strategic goals, and his international experience will greatly benefit our clients.” Managing Partner Grant Gordon added that Akers’ role underscores the firm’s growth strategy in litigation and arbitration, enhancing Fladgate’s dynamic approach to high-stakes disputes.

Matt will work closely with Fladgate’s established Dispute Resolution team to support clients in sectors navigating complex litigation, arbitration, and restructuring needs. His addition marks a significant enhancement to Fladgate’s offerings in both UK and global markets.