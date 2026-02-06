Fladgate has announced the appointment of Milan Kapadia as a Partner in its Dispute Resolution team, effective from 2 February 2026. Milan joins Fladgate from RWK Goodman, where he served as Partner and Head of the London Disputes Resolution Team, as well as leading the firm’s Banking sector group. With over two decades of experience in banking disputes, civil litigation, and insolvency matters, he has a strong track record of advising corporates, insolvency practitioners, and individuals on high-value claims.

Milan is particularly recognised for his international expertise, having worked on disputes involving substantial banking and financial institutions across multiple jurisdictions. He often represents Indian banks, with notable recent work including disputes against entities like Nirav Modi and the Essar Group. His vast experience extends to intricate litigation surrounding beneficial interests, property, trusts, asset tracing, and recovery. At Fladgate, Milan will bolster the already respected Dispute Resolution team. He will provide support to clients involved in a wide array of disputes and commercial litigation, and he will closely collaborate with the firm’s increasingly prominent India Desk on cross-border matters.

The announcement of Kapadia’s joining signifies the continuing growth of the firm’s Dispute Resolution team, which has seen additional lateral hires, such as Tatiana Menshenina and Timi Balogun, in September 2025. Commenting on his appointment, Milan Kapadia expressed, “I’m proud to be joining Fladgate’s leading Dispute Resolution team. The firm’s clear ambition, international outlook, and entrepreneurial culture make it a natural fit for me and my clients. I’m looking forward to building on the team’s strong momentum in cross-border disputes and to contribute to the firm’s growing India Desk.”

John Evans, Head of Dispute Resolution at Fladgate, stated, “Milan’s arrival adds further depth to our disputes bench, particularly in high-growth areas such as financial services litigation and contentious insolvency. His impressive and broad expertise will be a valuable asset as we help clients navigate an increasingly complex disputes landscape.” On the same note, Grant Gordon, Managing Partner at Fladgate, mentioned, “Milan’s appointment reflects our continued investment in high-calibre lateral talent. His experience of handling multi-faceted matters across various jurisdictions aligns with our strategic focus on international clients and emerging markets.”