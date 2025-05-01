Fladgate LLP has announced the hiring of Emily Osborne as a Private Client Partner effective 1 May 2025. This appointment further strengthens the firm’s Private Client and International Tax offerings, marking the eleventh lateral partner hire Fladgate has made in the past six months. With this addition, Fladgate now boasts 108 partners and more than 250 lawyers, demonstrating its commitment to growth and excellence in legal services.

Emily joins Fladgate from a prestigious firm, where she led the Family Office practice. With an impressive 20 years of experience, she is recognised for her expertise in international tax and private wealth advisory, providing strategic advice to high-net-worth individuals, families, family offices, and trustees on intricate international taxation matters. Her significant accomplishments include the creation of wealth preservation structures, such as offshore trusts, foundations, and companies, as well as offering guidance on UK residency and domicile issues, structuring UK residential property ownership, and navigating global beneficial ownership disclosure regimes. Additionally, Emily advises on international pension schemes and remuneration structures, representing both scheme trustees and their members.

Recognised widely among industry peers, Emily is ranked in the Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2024 for Family Offices & Funds Structuring and Private Wealth Law. Furthermore, The Legal 500 UK 2024 acknowledges her as a Leading Individual in Personal Tax, Trusts and Probate, highlighting her "encyclopaedic knowledge of trusts law and beneficial ownership."

Emily’s appointment aligns with Fladgate’s strategic focus on enhancing its Private Client practice, following the previous recruitment of Glen Atchison as a consultant. Glen, a former Managing Partner and Head of Tax and Private Capital at Harbottle & Lewis, adds 30 years of tax law experience and substantial private capital expertise to the team.

Commenting on her new role, Emily Osborne stated, "I am excited to be joining Fladgate's growing Private Client team. The firm has a rare emphasis on deep technical expertise alongside a genuinely entrepreneurial culture in coming up with effective solutions for its varied client base. The move allows me to broaden the support I can offer to my clients who are navigating today’s increasingly complex international environment."

Jonathan Riley, Partner and Private Client Lead at Fladgate, expressed delight in welcoming Emily, saying, "Her arrival marks a significant enhancement to our Private Client capabilities. Her extensive experience and international perspective will be invaluable as we continue to serve our clients' complex and global needs."

Grant Gordon, Managing Partner at Fladgate, added, "Our modern, agile Private Client offering continues to attract outstanding talent. Emily’s depth of experience and global perspective reinforces our ability to advise sophisticated clients across borders. Her appointment is another significant step in the evolution of our wider market-leading Private Capital offering to our clients"