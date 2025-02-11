FJG promotes four key members

Fisher Jones Greenwood LLP (FJG), a leading East Anglian law firm, has announced the promotion of four team members, highlighting its ongoing commitment to providing exceptional client service through the recognition and advancement of in-house talent.

Joe Sandercock has been elevated to Partner within the Civil Litigation team in the Billericay office. Since joining FJG in November 2020, Joe has quickly advanced through the ranks, having previously served as an Associate Solicitor since April 2022. His extensive experience in dispute resolution and employment law has been instrumental in providing outstanding service to both businesses and private clients.

Billy Smith, who works in the firm’s Chelmsford-based Dispute Resolution team, has also been promoted to Partner. Joining the firm as a solicitor in 2020, Billy’s career advancement has also been rapid. With expertise in a wide range of contentious civil and commercial matters, including specialised areas such as property and construction disputes, his knowledge continues to enhance the firm's capabilities in handling complex legal challenges.

FJG has also promoted solicitors Matthew Desborough and Joel Vika-Tyson to the role of Associate Solicitor. Matthew, who works in the Commercial Property team based in the Colchester office, brings a wealth of experience in commercial and corporate matters, and has developed particular expertise in acting for clients in both the property and care sectors.

Joel, also based in Colchester and part of the Family Law team, has made significant contributions to the firm and the community. Since qualifying in June 2022, he has not only provided expert family law advice to FJG clients but also provides pro-bono advice in collaboration with the Anglia Ruskin Law Clinic. In addition, he helps to run FJG’s family law drop-in clinics in Chelmsford on Wednesday mornings.

In May 2024, Joel achieved Higher Rights of Audience, marking a significant milestone in his career as an advocate capable of representing clients in the senior courts of England and Wales.

Paula Fowler, CEO of Fisher Jones Greenwood, commented on the promotions, said at FJG, we are committed to recognising, nurturing, and rewarding talent. These promotions reflect our ongoing investment in our people, who are the cornerstone of our success. We believe that the only limitations to an individual’s progress are those they place on themselves, and we strive to support our team members in overcoming those boundaries.