Gamlins Law, the largest law firm in North Wales, is celebrating the qualification of five of its lawyers as solicitors. Joanna Kumwenda, Kaleem Choudhry, Alicia Cooke, Tayla Rees, and Laurel Martin have all successfully completed their traineeships and are now ready to focus on their respective specialities. Joanna will concentrate on Divorce and Family Law, while Kaleem will specialise in Civil Litigation and Personal Injury. Alicia will work in Family Law, Tayla will handle Commercial matters, and Laurel will focus on Divorce, Family, and Wills and Probate.

Ron Davison, Managing Director of Gamlins Law, expressed his pride in the new solicitors, stating “We are committed to investing in the best legal talent in the region and I am absolutely delighted that these five lawyers are now newly qualified solicitors.” He continued, “A lot of hard work and dedication is required to achieve what this exciting cohort have done and I know they will all be assets to the teams they will now be working in.”

Davison highlighted the importance of community engagement and customer care in their practices, saying, “These five newly qualified solicitors are another example of our career progression plan in action, enabling the best legal talent to flourish and achieve their career aspirations whether they are new to the sector or more experienced.” He also noted that Gamlins Law’s unique recruitment strategy is instrumental to its success, asserting “We believe our recruitment sets us apart from most law firms of a similar size and is a key plank of our building for the future strategy.”

With over 85 staff across its offices in Rhyl, Mold, Ruthin, Denbigh, Abergele, and Holywell, Gamlins Law offers an extensive range of legal services, including commercial and residential property, family law, personal injury, and clinical negligence. The firm’s commitment to nurturing talent and providing top-notch customer service makes it a key player in the North Wales legal landscape.