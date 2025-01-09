Fisher Jones Greenwood welcomes Karina Jowitt as private client partner

Fisher Jones Greenwood LLP (FJG) has announced the appointment of Karina Jowitt as a Partner in its Colchester office, bolstering the firm’s Wills, Life Planning, and Probate team.

Karina, an experienced private client solicitor, expressed enthusiasm for her new role: “After over a decade with the same firm, I felt ready to embrace new challenges. Joining FJG offers an opportunity to deepen my expertise and contribute to a dynamic and forward-thinking firm. I’m excited to support new clients with their personal legal needs and help drive the firm’s ongoing success.”

Karina launched her legal career at Gotelee Solicitors in Ipswich in 2012, qualifying in 2014. With more than ten years of experience in private client law, her specialisms include trusts and tax planning, Wills, Probate, estate administration, and Lasting Powers of Attorney.

Her appointment comes as FJG continues to expand its private client department, following the arrival of Partner Clare Moreton late last year. The growth reflects rising demand for the firm’s services across East Anglia.

Greg John, Head of Wills, Life Planning, and Probate at FJG, welcomed Karina to the team: “Her extensive experience and knowledge will be invaluable to our clients and to the ongoing growth of our department. We are delighted to have her on board.”

Under CEO Paula Fowler, who assumed leadership in April 2024, FJG is focusing on enhancing client services and fostering talent as part of its growth strategy. The firm remains committed to delivering high-quality legal support to individuals and families throughout the region and beyond.