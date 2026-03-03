Fisher Jones Greenwood (FJG), a prominent law firm in the East of England and a dedicated member of Lawfront, is off to a strong start in 2026 following the strategic appointment of three solicitors to its Corporate and Commercial Department. This move highlights the firm’s ongoing investment in talent while reaffirming its commitment to providing exceptional client service.

These latest hires arrive on the heels of a noteworthy year for the department, which has consistently earned recognition in the Legal 500 and Chambers rankings as a Band 1 specialist. The strategic addition of these professionals is intended to fortify FJG’s position as it embarks on its next phase of growth. The new team members bring extensive expertise to the firm, enhancing its capacity to support businesses across all stages of growth, from owner-managed companies and SMEs to large corporates.

Natasha Bhandari joins as a Senior Associate Solicitor, specialising in advising owner-managers and family-run businesses, as well as larger corporations, on various aspects including share and asset acquisitions and disposals, management buy-ins and buy-outs, joint ventures, restructures, buyer agreements, and company formations. Bhandari’s experience with corporate borrowing and finance, commercial contracts, and charity law adds further depth to the department’s capabilities.

Also joining the firm is Associate Solicitor Nana Poku, who brings a wealth of knowledge in advising on a broad spectrum of matters, including transactions, contracts, restructures, and mergers. Poku’s experience encompasses corporate finance, focusing on business finance arrangements and lending documentation.

Completing the trio is Solicitor Charlie Neal, who has developed robust expertise in advising on various corporate matters, which include mergers and acquisitions, company constitutional documents, asset purchases and disposals, share issues, and commercial agreements. Neal’s background aptly supports FJG’s mission to deliver high-quality legal advice in an evolving market.

The firm's commitment to talent acquisition and retention is evident in these latest appointments, which further strengthen its Corporate and Commercial offerings. Ashton Carter, Partner and Head of Corporate and Commercial, expressed enthusiasm about the new hires, saying “I am delighted to welcome three talented solicitors to our growing team. Their decision to move to FJG is a ringing endorsement of our culture, ambition, and the high-quality work we deliver across the region to all our clients.”

Moreover, Senior Partner Charlotte Knappett noted the rarity of attracting several hires from the same practice area in the current competitive legal landscape, stating “It is a fantastic start to the year for our corporate team, which aligns with FJG’s wider vision of delivering exceptional client care through the strength, breadth and capability of our people.”

With these developments, Fisher Jones Greenwood is well poised to meet an increasing demand for quality, commercially-focused legal services in the corporate sector, marking an exciting transition into 2026 for the firm and its clients.