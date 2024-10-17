Fisher Jones Greenwood expands team

Fisher Jones Greenwood LLP, a leading law firm in the eastern region of the UK, is excited to announce the expansion of its commercial property team. This growth comes in response to a significant increase in demand for legal services within this competitive sector. The firm, with offices across Essex and Suffolk and a part of the Lawfront Group, has welcomed Shweta Shinde as a new solicitor in its Chelmsford office.

Shweta, who qualified as a solicitor in 2018, brings with her a wealth of knowledge and expertise in commercial property transactions. Her experience spans various areas, including acquisitions, disposals, landlord and tenant matters, secured lending, refinancing, and asset sales and purchases. This depth of expertise positions her well to meet the evolving needs of the firm's clients, ensuring that Fisher Jones Greenwood LLP continues to provide top-tier legal counsel in an expanding market.

Expressing her enthusiasm about joining the firm, Shweta stated, “I'm thrilled to have joined Fisher Jones Greenwood at such an exciting time. My experience in a wide range of property transactions has prepared me well for this role, and I am eager to contribute to the firm’s continued success by supporting its clients and helping to expand our commercial property services across the region.”

Keeley Miller, the Head of Commercial Property and Partner at Fisher Jones Greenwood, also shared her excitement about Shweta’s appointment, commenting, “We are delighted to welcome Shweta to the team. Her wealth of experience in our field will enable us to continue providing excellent legal services to our clients, especially as we expand to meet growing demand during this exciting period of growth for the firm.”

Shweta graduated with an LLB (Hons) from Nottingham Trent University and completed her Legal Practice Course at the University of Law in Birmingham. She trained at a respected London firm, where she gained valuable experience in both commercial and residential property matters. Her background and qualifications will enhance the firm’s capability to address the complex needs of its clients effectively.

About Fisher Jones Greenwood LLP:

Fisher Jones Greenwood LLP, a member of Lawfront since 2021, is a prominent law firm offering a comprehensive range of legal services to corporate, public, and private clients from its offices in Essex, Suffolk, and central London. With the added strength and resources of the central team at Lawfront, the firm is committed to providing exceptional legal advice and representation with integrity and care.

Photo: Shweta Shinde