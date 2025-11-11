Fisher Jones Greenwood (FJG), a prominent regional law firm and member of Lawfront, has announced the appointment of Charlotte Knappett as its next Senior Partner. Knappett, who currently heads the Tier 1 ranked Family Law practice, will assume this new role in January 2026. In her position, she will collaborate closely with CEO Paula Fowler to promote growth, innovation, and development at FJG, particularly as the firm continues to evolve within the Lawfront Group.

The transition comes as the current chairman and co-founder Tony Fisher prepares to retire at the end of 2025, although he will remain available for consultation. This key internal appointment underscores FJG’s commitment to growth whilst honouring its heritage and reputation for nurturing talent. The firm is dedicated to developing strong leaders who will preserve its 40-year legacy as it moves forward.

Charlotte Knappett has been with FJG since graduating, beginning her career as an administrative assistant. Progressing through various roles, she became a conveyancing assistant, then attended law school, and completed her training contract at FJG. With over 20 years of experience in family law, she now leads a team of 20 professionals and has maintained the firm’s Tier 1 status in the 2026 Legal 500 rankings for the 12th consecutive year. Despite her new position, she will continue to oversee her Family Law team.

Expressing her gratitude for the new role, Charlotte remarked “I’m absolutely honoured and humbled to be appointed to this role. Fisher Jones Greenwood has been my professional home for more than two decades, and I’ve cherished every moment of working for a firm that has a great culture, continually invests in its people, and supports them in reaching their full potential.”

She emphasized her commitment to driving the firm forward, stating “I’m fully committed to continuing my work leading our fantastic Family Law team, while also helping to drive FJG forward. I look forward to supporting growth, maintaining the strong community values that have defined the firm, and developing our people and client-centred services to remain the law firm and employer of choice for clients and colleagues alike."

CEO Paula Fowler praised Charlotte’s journey within the firm, saying “It has been a genuine pleasure to witness Charlotte’s professional journey and growth within the firm over the years. Her unwavering dedication, integrity, depth of expertise, and natural leadership have consistently distinguished her." Fowler further added, “If she were a stick of rock, she would have ‘FJG’ running right through her – she truly embodies the values and spirit of our firm."

Fowler expressed pride in Knappett’s new role: “I could not be prouder to see her step into the role of Senior Partner. It is a well-deserved recognition of her exceptional contribution and commitment. I am genuinely excited for all that Charlotte will go on to achieve in this new chapter."

Axel Koelsch, COO at Lawfront, underscored the significance of this appointment, saying “Charlotte's appointment exemplifies our 'Regional Leaders with National Scale' strategy in action. Her journey from graduate to Senior Partner demonstrates the calibre of leadership talent we're developing across Lawfront - deeply rooted in their local markets with the ambition and capability to drive long-term growth.”