First4lawyers announces leadership appointments

First4Lawyers Group, the UK’s largest independent legal marketing collective, has announced strategic leadership appointments to support its continued expansion. Nick Delaney has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer, where he will focus on maximizing commercial opportunities across the group. Delaney, previously the Group Director of Business Development, will continue managing key accounts, introducing new clients, and developing national partnerships with larger law firms.

Joining the team as the new Sales Director is legal sector specialist Ian Adams. Adams, who previously worked with National Accident Helpline (NAH), will oversee the day-to-day business development across First4Lawyers’ personal injury, clinical negligence, and other legal services. His experience also includes roles at Minster Law and Premier Medical.

Qamar Anwar, Group Managing Director of First4Lawyers, expressed confidence in the new appointments, stating that Delaney’s transition into his new role underscores the group’s focus on capitalizing on commercial opportunities, while Adams’ expertise in legal business development will be crucial as the company strengthens its market position and explores new avenues for growth.

These appointments are part of a broader strategy to enhance First4Lawyers’ leadership team and support the group’s ambitious growth plans.

Photo: Left to right, Nick Delaney, Ian Adams and Qamar Anwar