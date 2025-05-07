In a historic ruling, the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) has secured the first successful prosecution for violating its marine protected area (MPA) byelaw. This landmark case unfolded at Newcastle Magistrates Court, where Christoph Gouy, the Master of the French-registered fishing vessel Pierre D’Ambre, pleaded guilty to using bottom towed fishing gear in a restricted area of the Offshore Brighton Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) in April 2024. The court imposed financial penalties exceeding £40,000 on both the master and the vessel's owner due to their illegal fishing activities and other associated offences.

The Marine Protected Areas Bottom Towed Fishing Gear Byelaw 2023, which took effect on 22 March 2024, focuses on preserving the ecological integrity of designated marine habitats. Prior to the byelaw’s implementation, there was a comprehensive 50-day notification period, during which the new regulations were extensively communicated to stakeholders. Notably, the vessel in question received a stringent warning about the forthcoming restrictions just one day before committing the offences.

The Offshore Brighton MCZ, situated approximately 45km south of Selsey Bill, West Sussex, encompasses an area of 862km² teeming with biodiverse seabed habitats, including coarse sands and gravels, as well as exposed bedrock. These diverse ecosystems are home to various marine species, such as burrowing worms and sea anemones, which are vital for maintaining a balanced marine environment.

In reaction to the prosecution, Peter Clark, Director of Operations at MMO, expressed his views on the significance of the case, stating "This landmark case demonstrates MMO’s commitment to protecting our precious marine environment. Effective enforcement of byelaws like this one is essential to ensure our MPAs deliver real ecosystem benefits. Healthy seas are the foundation of a thriving, sustainable fishing industry. This successful prosecution shows that we will act decisively to uphold the rules and safeguard the long-term future of our marine environment."

The successful prosecution serves as a pivotal milestone in the MMO’s ongoing efforts to ensure sustainable fisheries management while highlighting the importance of marine conservation.