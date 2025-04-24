The first prisoners have now been successfully locked up at the newly opened HMP Millsike, a significant addition to the UK’s prison system. This modern facility is set to create nearly 1,500 prison places as part of the Government's Plan for Change, launched to enhance public safety and curb crime. This initiative aligns with the government’s broader commitment to introduce 14,000 additional prison places by 2031, bolstering the capacity to detain dangerous offenders.

HMP Millsike, classified as a Category C "resettlement" prison, has been specifically designed to address the root causes of reoffending and promote rehabilitation. It boasts 24 workshops and training facilities aimed at preparing inmates for employment upon their release, which is key to reducing the likelihood of returning to crime. Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending James Timpson emphasised the prison’s importance, stating that “HMP Millsike is a vital part of our Plan for Change, building 14,000 new prison places by 2031” and highlighting its focus on crime reduction and community safety.

The new facility is extensive, covering an area equivalent to 39 football pitches. In response to the increasing concerns regarding security threats from drugs, drones, and mobile phones, HMP Millsike is equipped with state-of-the-art security measures. These include reinforced barless windows to deter drone activity, extensive CCTV coverage, and X-ray body scanners to prevent contraband from entering the premises. Operational oversight of the prison will be managed by Mitie Care and Custody, while educational and vocational training services will be provided by PeoplePlus, ensuring that offenders are equipped with essential skills for reintegration into society.

Russell Trent from Mitie Care & Custody remarked that "as the first prisoners arrive at HMP Millsike, our focus is on building safer communities by creating an environment that promotes problem solving and self-determination to help the rehabilitation process." This statement underscores the prison’s goal of breaking the cycle of reoffending through innovative and supportive rehabilitation approaches.

HMP Millsike also signifies a shift away from outdated facilities; it is built with modern materials that not only enhance security but also help reduce long-term operational costs for taxpayers. This opening marks a pivotal moment in the government's 10-year prison capacity strategy, which was unveiled in December and includes plans for both new prisons and the refurbishment of existing facilities.

The investment supporting this initiative reaches £2.3 billion and aims to facilitate the building of new prison spaces, as well as an additional £500 million allocated for necessary maintenance across the entire prison and probation service. This systematic approach will work in conjunction with an Independent Sentencing Review to ensure that serious offenders are appropriately incarcerated, thereby prioritising the safety of the public.