The UK has taken significant steps to address illegal immigration with the arrest of the first immigrants under the new UK-France treaty, which officially became operational on August 6, 2025. Detentions commenced for individuals who reached the UK shores on small boats, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing immigration crisis. Those apprehended are being held in immigration removal centres and will undergo a structured procedure for their return to France.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper commented on this decisive action, stating that "yesterday, under the terms of this groundbreaking new treaty, the first group of people to cross the Channel were detained after their arrival at Western Jet Foil and will now be held in detention until they can be returned to France." Cooper further emphasised the dangers associated with such crossings, warning potential migrants that "they will be risking their lives and throwing away their money if they get into a small boat."

In this initial phase of the one-in, one-out pilot scheme, the UK government will make referrals to France within three days of detaining an individual, with French authorities obligated to respond within two weeks. This protocol is designed to expedite the process of returning those who arrive illegally. The government has also launched a campaign to inform migrants in Northern France and beyond, dissuading them from risking their lives and finances by crossing the Channel in small boats.

In addition to the new treaty's focus on return operations, further initiatives are in place to allow migrants to express interest in coming to the UK legally. Applicants will need to meet specific eligibility criteria, including providing identity documentation and undergoing stringent security checks.

The UK government continues to reinforce its stance on immigration enforcement, with the Home Office, Border Force, and Immigration Enforcement working continuously to detain individuals as per the treaty’s terms. Yvette Cooper reiterated the importance of undermining criminal organisations involved in human trafficking, stating that "these detentions are an important step towards undermining their business model and unravelling the false promises they make."

As the situation develops under this treaty, the UK government remains committed to enhancing border security while maintaining a robust immigration enforcement strategy alongside broader return efforts.