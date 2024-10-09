First deadline approaches for crime procurement

The Legal Aid Agency (LAA) has announced that potential applicants for the 2025 crime contract must submit their tenders by Tuesday, 22 October 2024 if they wish to start their contracts on Wednesday, 1 October 2025 and participate in duty schemes from that date.

Tenders submitted after the initial deadline but before Wednesday, 30 April 2025 will still be eligible for the contract start date, but participation in duty rotas will be delayed until January 2026.

For those submitting tenders between Thursday, 1 May 2025, and Monday, 30 June 2025, the review process will begin in early July 2025. Tenders submitted from Tuesday, 1 July 2025, onwards will be reviewed the month after submission.

Interested parties must submit their tenders using the LAA’s eTendering system. Full details of the procurement process are available in the Application Guide on the GOV.UK website.