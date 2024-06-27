Firms turnover rise with four-day working week

This financial growth accompanies the firm's decision to permanently adopt a four-day working week following a successful trial period.

The firm, known for its distinct corporate culture and emphasis on staff development and retention, has increased its team size from 22 in September 2022 to 30 in the past month.

Billy Smith, Director of Complete Clarity Solicitors and Simplicity Legal, commented: "Our focus this year has been on making the four-day working week a permanent feature of our professional practice. During the pilot, we found that working condensed hours with either Mondays or Fridays off significantly boosted productivity and team morale, so we decided to make this change permanent. While not many legal practices may operate on a four-day week, our experience suggests that those who don't may be missing out. Our increased turnover and staff numbers show that creating an optimal working environment leads to exceptional service delivery and high client satisfaction."

Emma King, Director of Complete Clarity Solicitors and Simplicity Legal, added: "We had our best trading quarter ever this year and anticipate continued success as we make consistent improvements in the expertise of our legal team and enhance the quality of our client services."

In January, the firm transitioned to a departmental structure encompassing family law, dispute resolution, housing, private client, employment, and business and property. This reorganisation has not only improved retention and recruitment but has also made it easier for clients to identify the firm’s strengths.

Founded in 2010, Complete Clarity established Simplicity Legal in 2015 to address a market gap for fixed-fee family law services. The two entities merged in 2017, combining their strengths to better serve their clients.