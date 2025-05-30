Eversheds Sutherland Ireland and William Fry have confirmed that their recent exploratory discussions about a potential merger have come to an amicable close. The firms, after careful consideration, concluded that their long-term strategic priorities would be better served by remaining separate entities. These discussions, which occurred over several months, were a part of a regular exploration of opportunities within the evolving legal market.

A spokesperson for Eversheds Sutherland Ireland described the talks as constructive and carried out with mutual respect, stating we have enormous respect for William Fry and the discussions reflected the professionalism and high standards of both firms. They added that they believe their respective clients and people will be best served by each firm continuing to pursue its independent strategic growth plans.

William Fry shared a similar perspective, noting that both firms approached the discussions in good faith with the intention of exploring the potential for a successful combination. After a thorough evaluation, they stated we agree that maintaining our distinct operations and strategic direction is the right path forward.

With the discussions concluding, both firms are now set to refocus on delivering outstanding legal services while strengthening their positions in the Irish and international markets. They plan to continue investing in their teams, technology, and client services as they pursue their individual growth strategies.