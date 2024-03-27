Fieldfisher's new Hamburg office: A testament to innovation and wellbeing

The EDGE HafenCity building, designed with the principles of wellbeing and human excellence, has already been recognised with the highest certification from the International WELL Building Institute. Fieldfisher's decision to relocate its Hamburg office to this cutting-edge development aligns with the firm's ethos and signifies its robust commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

Since its inception in 2007, Fieldfisher Germany has experienced remarkable growth, emerging as the firm's fastest-growing market. With a turnover of approximately EUR 42 million in the 2022/2023 financial year, representing a 17% increase from the previous year, Fieldfisher Germany has established itself as a formidable presence in the legal landscape. The firm's expansion across major cities in Germany, including Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Munich, reflects its strategic vision for growth and client service excellence.

Fieldfisher's Hamburg office move is not merely a change of location but a strategic investment in creating a conducive and forward-thinking workspace. Collaborating closely with EDGE Technologies, the German team has curated an office concept centered on health, wellbeing, and sustainability. This includes meticulously selecting sustainable materials and furniture, designing ergonomic workstations, and integrating features to promote physical activity and mental wellness.

Philipp Plog, Managing Partner of Fieldfisher Germany, emphasises that the move represents a commitment to the firm's ambitious ESG goals and the creation of a modern, inclusive, and innovative working environment. The new office is envisioned as a physical embodiment of Fieldfisher's values, inspiring employees and fostering collaboration.

Alexander Haghani, COO of Fieldfisher Germany, highlights the transformative potential of the Hamburg office project, aiming to set new standards for workplace design and employee experience. By prioritising health and wellbeing in an entrepreneurial setting, Fieldfisher seeks to empower its employees to thrive and reach their full potential.

The Hamburg office boasts a range of features designed to enhance employee experience and productivity. From ergonomic workstations and healthy food options to fitness facilities and green spaces, every aspect of the workspace is meticulously crafted to support employee wellbeing and performance. Additionally, advanced digital infrastructure empowers employees to customise their working environment according to their preferences.

Fieldfisher's investment in its office network extends beyond Hamburg, with recent property investments in Vienna and Dublin. Further office moves are on the horizon, including a relocation in Berlin and Birmingham, reflecting the firm's dynamic growth trajectory and commitment to delivering exceptional client service across Europe.

As Fieldfisher embarks on this new chapter in Hamburg, it sets a precedent for redefining the modern workplace, where innovation, sustainability, and employee wellbeing converge to drive success and excellence.