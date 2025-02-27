Fieldfisher’s global volunteers empower refugee youth career development

Invicta, a German-based social enterprise led by Eden Tadesse, has emerged as the winner of the Global Innovation Challenge grant, set by international charity Social Shifters and funded by European law firm Fieldfisher. Social Shifters is dedicated to helping the next generation of young leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs tackle the world’s most pressing social and environmental issues in new ways. The charity inspires action, builds confidence and skills, and helps accelerate some of the most impactful youth-led sustainability projects on the planet.

The Global Innovation Challenge saw young social entrepreneurs from around the world present innovative solutions to global issues. 85 Fieldfisher volunteers globally contributed over 350 skilled-volunteering hours, evaluating 850 sustainable impact projects and coaching eight finalists through the Social Shifters’ Global Innovation Challenge. Invicta’s digital platform, which connects displaced youth with career development opportunities, stood out among the 850 projects evaluated by Fieldfisher. Invicta received a $3,000 seed fund from Fieldfisher to further develop its impactful initiative alongside ongoing pro bono support from the firm.

Reflecting on her experience, Eden Tadesse shared, “The Social Shifters programme was a really enjoyable experience for me. The coaching team from Fieldfisher was great. The team didn't just provide sound advice, but really helped boost my confidence as an entrepreneur. Their support was key in helping me refine and share Invicta's story more powerfully, highlighting our mission to connect refugees with meaningful career opportunities. I am genuinely excited about how this experience will continue to amplify our work and impact the communities we serve.”

David Haddow, Co-Founder of Social Shifters, commented, “We are incredibly grateful to Fieldfisher and their employee volunteers, whose support has made a very tangible difference to hundreds of young social entrepreneurs. By engaging with young people who are willing to take action on critical social and environmental issues of our time, we experience sustainable development in practice and gain fresh perspectives on challenges facing global communities. Crucially, we realise that there are always solutions to complex social issues. There has never been a more important time to support these young founders with impactful ideas.”

Millie Hawes (pictured), Head of Fieldfisher’s social impact programme Just Purpose, noted, “Working with Social Shifters has given our people an invaluable avenue to live sustainable purpose by leveraging their insights and entrepreneurial skillsets to support young innovators and social thinkers. We live in a world of constant societal challenges; by bringing our global network of volunteers together with Social Shifters and the young catalysts of change, we hope to play even a small part in tackling the world’s most pressing issues.”

The Just Purpose team at Fieldfisher will continue its work with Social Shifters and explore further skills volunteering opportunities.