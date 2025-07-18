European law firm Fieldfisher has announced an exciting move to a new city centre office space at Two Chamberlain Square, located within the £1.2 billion Paradise Birmingham development. Set to open its doors at the end of 2025, this strategic relocation aims to facilitate the firm's growth across both the UK and Europe while deepening its involvement in Birmingham’s vibrant business community.

The new location boasts excellent travel connections, with London just 80 minutes away by train and Birmingham Airport providing 133 daily direct flights, allowing Fieldfisher to maintain and enhance its European links. Robert Shooter, Fieldfisher’s Managing Partner, highlighted the importance of Birmingham in their strategy by stating "With its strong European connections, Birmingham has been a key location for us to continue working towards our strategy of becoming Europe's leading law firm."

This new office will provide grade A space situated at the heart of Birmingham's professional services cluster, placing the firm within easy reach of clients and partners, while also promoting sustainability and enhancing both employee wellbeing and client experiences. Ranjit Dhindsa, Partner and Birmingham Office Leader, reflected on the move, noting that "Fieldfisher's sector focus aligns perfectly with the West Midlands' strengths in tech, life sciences, and green energy."

Birmingham's dynamic growth position is reflected in its status as the UK's leading destination outside of London for international investment, which underscores the city's potential as a hub for business. Ross Fittall, Commercial Development Director at Paradise Birmingham developer MEPC, expressed enthusiasm for the firm’s relocation, stating “We’re looking forward to welcoming Fieldfisher and their staff to their new space at Paradise in the very heart of the city.”

In the past six years, Fieldfisher Birmingham has experienced impressive growth, doubling its turnover and becoming the firm's fastest-growing office in the 2023/24 period with a 16% revenue increase. This momentum has been bolstered by various lateral hires, including the establishment of the Birmingham Intellectual Property practice with the addition of partner Victoria Bentley, Dispute Resolution partner Darren Kenny, and Medical Negligence partner Mandy Luckman. The office recently announced nine promotions across various sectors, demonstrating a commitment to development and growth.

With 15 partners and 66 staff, the Birmingham office serves various business units, from Specialist Disputes and Real Estate to Corporate and Tax Litigation. The firm’s strategy emphasises Business Transformation and Specialist Disputes, recently advising significant clients on various projects, including a 15-year lease for laboratory and office space to Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and helping Godwin Group acquire sites for the construction of affordable homes.