Guy, who previously worked at competitor Irwin Mitchell, brings over 20 years of expertise in litigating for claimants, particularly in cases involving birth and neonatal injury, brain and spinal injuries, and amputations. He also represents clients at inquests concerning the death of a family member, demonstrating his commitment to supporting families during their most challenging times. Based in Fieldfisher's London office, Guy will focus on broadening the team's offerings into Cambridge and East Anglia. He currently serves as Vice President of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers and is a trustee of Baby Lifeline, holding a prestigious Band 1 ranking in legal directories. Iona Meeres Young, head of the Personal Injury and Medical Negligence team, remarked that Guy's appointment "further strengthens the personalised service we can offer to clients throughout the UK", emphasising the firm’s ambition to be the standout service in medical negligence. With pride, she noted Guy's ability to align with the firm’s ethos of prioritising client wellbeing to help rebuild lives. Guy expressed his excitement at joining such a talented team, stating that "Fieldfisher has become known for the quality of service it offers to clients" and that he looks forward to bringing these services to the East of England, an area significant to him. With a strong recent history of success, including securing £416 million for clients last year, Fieldfisher's Personal Injury and Medical Negligence service is on a trajectory of growth across London, Manchester, and Birmingham.