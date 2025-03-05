Fieldfisher strengthens sector capabilities with two strategic partner hires

European law firm Fieldfisher has announced the appointment of two partners to enhance its focus on key sectors, particularly financial services, life sciences, and technology. The firm welcomes Victoria Bentley as a partner in its Intellectual Property practice and Shanthi Vignasen as a partner in its Derivatives Group. These strategic appointments underline the firm’s commitment to further investing in its sector capabilities.

Victoria Bentley joins from Shoosmiths and brings over 20 years of experience as an intellectual property litigator, specialising in disputes involving software and emerging technologies. Her previous experience in software development offers her a unique understanding of IP issues related to technology. Victoria has supported businesses in disputes across various industries, including energy, financial services, life sciences, telecommunications, and information technology. She has been involved in landmark copyright and patent cases, including one of the largest patent actions before the UK courts for a major US wireless communications company. Her arrival strengthens Fieldfisher's contentious IP practice, which already includes six partners in the UK and over 80 lawyers worldwide. Hastings Guise, Head of Intellectual Property at Fieldfisher, noted, “Victoria's arrival adds significant depth to our expertise in this field as well as building our broader patent capability.”

Shanthi Vignasen will join the Derivatives Group in London on 10 March, bringing her vast experience in over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives, including longevity, FX, rates, commodities, and equity derivatives. With over 10 years of experience at Allen & Overy (A&O), Shanthi has been instrumental in supporting clients across insurance, securitisation, energy, and project finance work. Shanthi’s appointment marks the third consecutive female partner hire in the Financial Markets and Products (FMP) practice in the last 12 months, following Emma Dwyer and Laetitia Costa. Guy Usher, Co-Head of FMP, stated, “Shanthi's instrumental roles in the build and roll out of innovative industry solutions will be a valuable addition to our ongoing investment in this space.” Shanthi herself expressed excitement at joining the team, stating, “I look forward to contributing to the derivative team's continued success and growth.”

These appointments further demonstrate Fieldfisher’s commitment to expanding its capabilities and ensuring the firm is well-positioned to support its clients across the most dynamic sectors.