Coming from Clyde & Co LLP, Tom will be based in the firm's Manchester office and is celebrated for his expertise in providing a comprehensive employment law service for employer clients worldwide. His specialisation spans various sectors with a focus on financial services and technology, particularly in digital technology and cyber defence.

Tom Saville’s extensive advisory repertoire includes transformation projects, complex disputes, and compliance with the new Employment Rights Act. He also conducts workplace investigations and offers training for HR teams on employment law issues. The Employment practice at Fieldfisher operates across 12 countries, demonstrating long-standing experience in handling cross-border matters while offering expert advice across all areas of employment law.

Ranjit Dhindsa, Head of Employment, Pensions, Immigration and Compliance (EPIC) at Fieldfisher, remarked that "it's fantastic to welcome Tom to our Employment practice, and his appointment marks another significant step in growing our European capabilities." He also highlighted the practice's 12% revenue growth last year and expressed optimism about future successes with Tom on board.

In his own words, Tom Saville stated, "I am very excited and feel truly privileged to be joining Fieldfisher as Employment Partner today." He noted Fieldfisher's stellar reputation and potential for growth, especially as the legal landscape faces significant changes in employment law. Tom feels that Fieldfisher is excellently positioned to support clients through these transitions, ensuring comprehensive legal service in the UK and internationally.