Fieldfisher strengthens Dispute Resolution practice with partner hire Darren Kenny

Fieldfisher boosts its Dispute Resolution team by hiring top commercial disputes partner Darren Kenny, effective January 2025. Based in Birmingham, Darren brings over 17 years of experience in international litigation, arbitration, and fraud cases. He has handled multi-billion-dollar disputes, including a $9 billion oil dispute and a $500 million fraud arbitration. His expertise in financial services and technology sectors supports the firm’s strategic focus. Darren’s hire follows Fieldfisher’s recent expansion in the dispute resolution area, solidifying its position as a leader in the field.