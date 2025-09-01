Fieldfisher, a prominent European law firm, has announced the strategic appointment of Karen O'Grady as a partner in its Corporate practice, effective 1 September 2025. Joining from Sheridans, Karen brings with her over 15 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, venture capital, and private equity transactions. Known for her trusted advisory skills, she has built strong, lasting relationships with a diverse clientele that includes early-stage growth companies, private equity and venture capital funds, family offices, and entrepreneurs.

Her notable achievements include advising on significant deals such as the sale of Magic Numbers to Analytic Partners, facilitating the acquisition of Aosphere by Endicott Capital, as well as supporting Webb Technology Limited’s £10 million seed funding round with backing from the US venture capital firm Preatura VC. Karen's extensive work spans various sectors including technology, media, FMCG, energy, and hospitality.

In addition to her transactional expertise, Karen is passionate about mentoring junior lawyers and dedicating time to their technical development and personal growth. She is also committed to enhancing socio-economic diversity within M&A and venture capital, actively working on initiatives to create pathways for talented individuals from underrepresented backgrounds.

At Fieldfisher, Karen enters a market-leading Corporate practice, comprising 26 partners across Birmingham, London, and Manchester, alongside over 150 lawyers globally. The firm's team consistently ranks highly among AIM advisors and handles some of the most significant transactions in the market. Noteworthy projects include advising Trading Technologies International on its acquisition of ATEO and assisting SigmaRoc with its USD $1.1 billion acquisition of CRH's European lime and limestone business.

Neil Matthews, Partner and Head of Corporate at Fieldfisher, expressed his enthusiasm, saying that "Karen is a highly respected practitioner with a strong track record across a range of complex transactions." He highlighted her arrival as a key factor in furtherising their capabilities in the venture capital and M&A arenas while also nodding to her commitment to mentoring and diversity which aligns perfectly with the firm's culture.

In her own words, Karen stated that "Fieldfisher boasts an exceptional and highly marketable brand in the M&A sector, offering a broad spectrum of sector expertise, substantial resources across a full range of practice areas and an international reach." She conveyed her excitement about joining a team that shares her values and dedication to delivering outstanding client service and looks forward to contributing to the practice's ongoing growth and success.