This strategic move sees Geert de Nijs and Jos Klaus joining forces to strengthen Fieldfisher’s offerings in corporate law and intellectual property, aligning with the firm’s growth strategy and commitment to delivering exceptional services across various sectors. Geert de Nijs brings substantial experience in corporate law, particularly in the energy and sustainability sectors. He expressed his enthusiasm by stating, "I am excited to leverage Fieldfisher's extensive M&A capabilities and work alongside some of the best corporate lawyers in the industry.” Meanwhile, Jos Klaus, an expert in intellectual property law, highlights the increasing importance of brand protection, saying, "In today's market, brands and designs have become increasingly important, and market image has never been more vital." Both partners are poised to offer innovative solutions to clients while contributing to the firm’s ambition to expand its presence in the Dutch legal market. The firm aims to increase its workforce and enhance its reputation by attracting top-tier talent like Klaus and de Nijs, which aligns with its long-term growth strategy since the establishment of its Amsterdam office in 2017. In addition to their arrival, associate Puck Hurkens has joined the team, further enriching Fieldfisher's expertise in technology and data law.