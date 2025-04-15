Fieldfisher Spain expands employment team with González

Fieldfisher Spain has appointed Samuel González as a new Employment partner in its Madrid office to enhance its legal expertise and drive growth within the firm. Samuel arrives from Pinsent Masons, bringing over two decades of experience and a strong educational background, including a dual degree from ICADE and an LLM from Georgetown University. His vast knowledge encompasses employment and social security law, particularly in areas like restructuring processes, corporate disputes, and compliance. Talmac Bel expressed confidence in Samuel's capabilities, stating, “We remain focused on attracting top talent that adds value to the firm." Samuel also shared his enthusiasm, saying, “I’m thrilled to be joining a firm with a truly international focus and a strong reputation in the market." This strategic appointment underscores Fieldfisher's commitment to investing in key growth areas, aligning with its broader European ambitions. With around 50 employment specialists across 12 countries, the firm's practice is well-equipped to tackle cross-border issues, reinforcing its reputation for providing commercial and solution-oriented legal advice across various industry sectors