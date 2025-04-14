Fieldfisher secures transformative energy data deal

Fieldfisher has guided the sale of Astral Tech to IMServ, significantly enhancing energy data services offerings across the UK. This strategic acquisition represents a notable shift in the energy sector landscape, with IMServ poised to become a leading technology-driven powerhouse. IMServ's integration of Astral Tech’s advanced technology and unified data solutions signifies a commitment to enhanced capabilities for energy suppliers and businesses, ultimately facilitating a smoother transition towards sustainable energy practices.

Astral Tech, renowned for its cloud-based SaaS products tailored for the energy and utilities sector, has been instrumental in enabling data-led decision-making in this space. Following the acquisition, IMServ, with the backing of Bluewater private equity, anticipates evolving into a comprehensive data services provider through this merger. The enhanced data model will promote efficient operations, allowing clients to extract valuable insights from various sources, such as meters and customer interactions, leading to cost efficiency and smarter decision-making.

Jeremy Thomas, CEO and founder of Astral Tech, received adept representation from a skilled cross-practice team at Fieldfisher, which included partner Tom Rush, associate Felicity Hart, partner Rob Sheldon, senior associate Sara Stewart, partner Andrew Prowse, solicitor Shamima Khan, and director Louise Paull. Tom Rush remarked, "We're extremely pleased to have supported Jeremy and Astral Tech in this important deal. Our experience and knowledge in not just M&A but also in the technology sector means that we were able to advise on an acquisition which marks a huge step in the evolution of energy data services."

With Fieldfisher guiding this pivotal transaction, the integration of Astral Tech's expertise will enable IMServ to navigate the complexities of energy data, eliminating fragmentation in the sector and providing clarity for customers. This development comes on the heels of several significant projects for the M&A team at Fieldfisher, reinforcing their position as a leader in strategic legal advisory services.