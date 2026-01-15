Fieldfisher, the international law firm based in London, Ireland, and Luxembourg, has successfully advised its client SCIO-Fund SICAV-FIS on securing a €54,177,000 development loan. This significant funding will facilitate the construction of a 235-bedroom hotel in Dublin, which is expected to be completed by September 2027. As part of the process, Fieldfisher’s banking and finance teams also provided guidance on equity and debt structuring to support this new financing initiative.

The transaction was orchestrated by a cross-border team of experts from Fieldfisher, highlighting the firm’s collaborative approach to complex legal matters. Leading the charge were London-based Finance Partner Jayne Backett and Dublin-based Director Aaron McGarry. Their combined expertise played a critical role in ensuring the smooth execution of this substantial loan agreement.

Jason Harris, Chief Risk Officer at SCIO Capital, commented on the transaction stating “We are very pleased to have completed this transaction with the support of a first-rate legal team working together across jurisdictions, led by partners who understand their client, deliver commercial outcomes and get deals done.” His remarks underscore the importance of teamwork and clear communication in completing such intricate financial agreements.

Jayne Backett also expressed her enthusiasm for the deal, noting “This transaction showcases the exceptional teamwork across our European offices and our commitment to delivering outstanding outcomes for clients on complex, cross-border real estate finance deals.” This successful collaboration exemplifies Fieldfisher’s dedication to providing high-quality legal support in dynamic investment scenarios across Europe.