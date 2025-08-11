European law firm Fieldfisher has announced its financial results for the 12-month period covering 2024/2025. The firm's recent results show firm-wide revenue, including its Verein structure, reaching £385 million. This marks a 1% increase on an annualised basis. The performance from the integrated Fieldfisher firm is even more robust, with £364 million garnered in revenue—an impressive 10% increase also on an annualised basis. Profit per Equity Partner rose to £1 million, reflecting a 3% increase from the previous financial year. The growth trajectory continued across all departments, with notable double-digit increases in Regulatory, Intellectual Property, Tax, Real Estate, and Personal Injury and Medical Negligence practices.

Fieldfisher's expansion across Europe has played a crucial role in these results. Managing Partner Robert Shooter highlighted the firm's strategic transformation, stating "This has been a period of strategic transformation and investment in our firm". He noted the expansion in their European presence with new offices in Austria, Italy, Poland, and Portugal over the last two years. Additionally, significant investments are being made in various premises, including updates in Hamburg, Berlin, and Dublin, along with an upcoming move in Birmingham and refurbishment of their London headquarters. Such strategic planning has resulted in the recruitment of 20 new partners across the international network.

Fieldfisher's strategy, which spans from 2022 to 2025, aims to establish the firm as Europe's leading law firm. The firm now operates 27 offices across 14 countries and has encountered promising revenue growth even in its newly opened offices. Fieldfisher Italy, which launched as an integrated office last year, exceeded its financial targets by 84%, showcasing the potential for growth in other regions. Existing Verein firms in China, Spain, and the Netherlands have also performed exceptionally well, achieving collective revenue growth of 20%.

The firm's emphasis on investment in talent has been a significant pillar of its strategy. In the last year, Fieldfisher attracted 20 top specialists to various offices, enhancing its competitiveness in key locations such as Berlin, Birmingham, Brussels, Dublin, London, Paris, Manchester, and Munich.

Fieldfisher's industry sector programme is yielding solid performances too, achieving a combined growth of 31% in areas including energy, natural resources, financial services, life sciences, and technology. The firm has also been involved in high-profile litigations and client advisory matters, including groundbreaking cases and significant strategic developments across the energy and technology sectors.

Sustainability continues to be a significant focus. Fieldfisher is committed to achieving Net Zero by 2045, primarily targeting emissions from business travel and supply chains. The firm has also initiated diverse programmes such as the Diversity Access Scheme, which supports underrepresented students pursuing legal careers, highlighting its commitment to equity and inclusion.

Management changes reflect the firm's forward-looking vision. Robert Shooter has been re-elected as the Global Managing Partner for another three years, while Vivien Davies has stepped in as the new Senior Partner, succeeding David Wilkinson. As Fieldfisher prepares for another year of growth and transformation, the firm is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory in the competitive legal landscape.