Fieldfisher re-elects Robert Shooter

European law firm Fieldfisher has re-elected Robert Shooter as Managing Partner for a further three-year term, set to begin on 1 April 2025. Shooter, initially appointed on 1 May 2022, has been instrumental in steering Fieldfisher’s ambitious European expansion strategy, industry sector growth, and a firm-wide focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

Under Shooter’s leadership, Fieldfisher has achieved consistent year-on-year growth, established new offices in Austria and Italy, and expanded its services within key industry sectors like energy, financial services, life sciences, and technology. These moves have allowed the firm to strengthen client relationships across jurisdictions, enhancing its international presence, which now spans 23 offices across 12 countries.

A highlight of Shooter’s first term was the “One Firm Action” initiative, an ESG-driven fundraising campaign that raised £526,000 for 15 global charities. Shooter emphasised his commitment to continuing this strategic direction, noting, “It is a great privilege to be Fieldfisher's Managing Partner, and I am delighted to be re-elected. Our three-year plan at the start of my first term was very ambitious, and I am proud of what we have achieved. We have built a solid platform for future growth and success.”

Senior Partner David Wilkinson praised Shooter’s impact on the firm, stating, “Rob has done a fantastic job as Managing Partner, and his re-election signals the stability and continuity of the firm’s leadership. I am excited to continue working closely with Rob on our ambitious agenda for the future, while maintaining our supportive and entrepreneurial culture.”

Shooter’s re-election points to Fieldfisher’s commitment to continuity and strategic growth, positioning the firm for ongoing success and deeper engagement with clients and communities across Europe.