Fieldfisher partners with Access Sport

Fieldfisher’s London office has announced a new two-year charity partnership with Access Sport, focusing on promoting inclusive community sports for disabled young people across the capital. This partnership, running from 2024 to 2026, aims to help break down the barriers preventing disabled youth from engaging in physical activity and experiencing the transformative benefits of sport.

Access Sport works to support community sports clubs and volunteers to offer inclusive sporting opportunities for disadvantaged and disabled young people. The charity operates across a variety of sports, including basketball, climbing, and rugby league, and is dedicated to addressing the root causes of exclusion, not just the symptoms. Last year alone, through initiatives like Changing Places and Changing Sports, Access Sport positively impacted the lives of over 20,400 young people, upskilled 1,149 coaches and volunteers, and supported 523 clubs.

The partnership aligns with Fieldfisher's commitment to pro bono work and its focus on promoting the rights of children, young people, and disabled individuals. Fieldfisher's Discover Disability Network, led by disability rights advocate Millie Hawes, shares a similar mission by advocating for better access and inclusion for disabled people in society.

Through fundraising, volunteering, and pro bono support, Fieldfisher aims to help Access Sport expand its work and create more opportunities for disabled children across London. The firm’s involvement will also provide its employees with the chance to connect directly with Access Sport’s beneficiaries, volunteers, and club leaders.

David Wilkinson, Senior Partner at Fieldfisher, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing the firm's strategic commitment to supporting disability inclusion through its Just Purpose programme. Helen Rowbotham, CEO of Access Sport, welcomed the collaboration, noting the positive impact it will have on local communities, especially disabled children and young people in London.