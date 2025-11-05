Fieldfisher, a prominent European law firm, has announced a substantial expansion of its operations in Ireland through a merger with Regan Wall LLP, a leading boutique corporate law firm. Renowned for its prowess in high-value mergers and acquisitions (M&A), Regan Wall has been a significant player in various sectors such as healthcare, technology, and financial services. According to Experian Market IQ, Regan Wall was ranked third in Ireland for M&A deal volume during the first half of 2025. The merger, effective from 25th November 2025, will see Partners Adrian Wall and Kieran Regan and their team join Fieldfisher, bringing invaluable expertise and a robust client base.

Following the merger, Fieldfisher's workforce in Ireland is set to rise to 140 professionals, which includes 18 partners, with 124 based in Dublin and 16 in Cork. For Regan Wall and its clientele, joining forces with Fieldfisher means gaining access to a broader international network, enhancing capabilities and cross-border support in corporate legal services.

This merger is part of a wider strategy for Fieldfisher that includes recent expansions with new offices opened in Austria, Italy, Poland, and Portugal. With the integration of Regan Wall, Fieldfisher further solidifies its position as one of the most dynamic law firms throughout Europe. The firm will operate from Regan Wall's award-winning offices at One South Mall in Cork, establishing a second location in Ireland.

The merger is expected to substantially increase Fieldfisher's revenues in Ireland by over 20%, marking a significant milestone for the firm. The enhanced team will join the global M&A network of 60 partners, who regularly manage complex transactions across multiple jurisdictions. The Irish team will collaborate closely with Fieldfisher’s international colleagues, covering an extensive range of corporate law issues such as M&A, corporate governance, private equity, and compliance, with particular expertise in energy sector deals.

JP McDowell, Managing Partner of Fieldfisher Ireland, commented that "This merger represents a landmark moment for clients of both Regan Wall and Fieldfisher, and for our business in Ireland." He added that the combination of Regan Wall's domestic M&A expertise with Fieldfisher's established presence in Ireland will create a powerful corporate offering. Adrian Wall, from Regan Wall, expressed excitement about joining Fieldfisher, noting that "when it came to choosing a partner for our growth and expansion, Fieldfisher stood out for us."

The merger not only strengthens Fieldfisher's corporate capabilities but also promises to enhance the quality of service delivered to clients throughout Ireland and beyond, creating new opportunities for innovation and growth in the legal industry.