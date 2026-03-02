Michael joins from DLA Piper and brings extensive knowledge in areas like real estate asset management, commercial leasing, and complex transactions, which will significantly boost the firm’s focus on asset management. He advises a diverse clientele of national and international investors throughout the lifecycle of commercial real estate, which fits well with Fieldfisher’s growing emphasis on tech-driven approaches in the industry. Michael's strong background in real estate-related data protection and IT law, especially concerning digitised and smart buildings, further expands the firm’s strengths at the intersection of real estate and technology. This appointment aligns with Fieldfisher's One Europe strategy aimed at fostering growth across its existing networks while establishing a robust real estate presence in southern Germany.

Philipp Stricharz, Partner and Head of the Real Estate Practice Group at Fieldfisher Germany, commented that "Advising institutional property owners has become a key focus of our real estate practice in recent years." He noted that Michael’s arrival enhances their expertise in a crucial area complementing their transaction and project development advisory services. Additionally, Dr Philipp Plog, Managing Partner of Fieldfisher Germany, expressed confidence in Michael’s entrepreneurial spirit, stating that "Michael is an entrepreneurial partner who fits in perfectly with our strategic plans." He emphasised that this hire underscores the ongoing development of their real estate practice to better position the firm for future opportunities.

Michael Ziegaus Clavien shared his enthusiasm for joining the team, saying, "I am very much looking forward to strengthening Fieldfisher's German real estate practice and continuing its growth trajectory together with Philipp Stricharz, Alexander Martins Kuenzel and the wider firm." He highlighted the strategic expansion of the real estate asset management division as his focus, aiming to enhance their presence in the southern German market.