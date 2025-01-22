Fieldfisher launches Midlands med neg team

European law firm Fieldfisher has launched a new personal injury and medical negligence (PIMN) team in its Birmingham office, appointing renowned medical negligence partner Mandy Luckman to spearhead the initiative.

Mandy, who joins from Irwin Mitchell, brings over 20 years of experience handling complex medical negligence and catastrophic injury cases, including birth and spinal injuries, misdiagnoses, surgical errors, and fatal incidents. Her client-focused approach, combined with a proven ability to drive profitable growth, has earned her national acclaim.

Joining Mandy is her former colleague, Marcos Eleftheriou, who has relocated from Fieldfisher’s London office. With 15 years’ experience in catastrophic injury cases involving neurological and spinal damage, amputation, and delayed diagnosis, Marcos will play a key role in establishing the Birmingham team.

Iona Meeres Young, head of Fieldfisher's PIMN team, commented: “Mandy’s appointment begins a new era for the PIMN team, fully supporting our clients in the West Midlands and beyond. She and Marcos will create a formidable team, embodying our determination to be the standout PIMN team in the UK.”

Mandy expressed her excitement at the opportunity: “I am thrilled to be joining Fieldfisher and launching a new team dedicated to supporting clients across the Midlands. My focus has always been on delivering expert legal advice with empathy, and I’m excited to build a team that reflects these values.”

The Birmingham office, established in 2016 and led by Ranjit Dhindsa, Head of EPIC (Employment, Pensions, Immigration and Compliance), continues to grow. Ranjit highlighted the significance of the new practice: “Mandy’s arrival marks a significant step in expanding our specialist litigation offering. The launch of a medical negligence practice reflects our commitment to addressing genuine need and opportunity in the Midlands.”

Fieldfisher’s investment in the Midlands underscores its focus on providing exceptional client care and addressing the region’s demand for expertise in handling complex and sensitive cases.