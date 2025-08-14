European law firm Fieldfisher has announced its support for the launch of a new suite of free online resources under The AI, Law and Legal Training project. This initiative aims to promote the ethical and responsible use of generative AI (GenAI) within legal contexts. Led by The Open University in collaboration with the University of Lincoln and Citizens Advice, the project addresses both the risks and opportunities that GenAI presents in the legal and access to justice sectors.

Funded by UKRI Responsible AI, the project highlights a critical gap in knowledge among both legal professionals and the general public, who are increasingly turning to AI tools for legal assistance. The newly developed resources aim to educate users on the capabilities and limitations of GenAI, ensuring that they can access and utilise this technology responsibly in legal situations. Fieldfisher's involvement stemmed from its commitment to enhancing access to justice and its specialised knowledge in technology and data law.

Catriona Filmer, Pro Bono Senior Associate at Fieldfisher, stated “As a firm with deep expertise in tech and data, we saw this as an important opportunity to contribute meaningfully to a project that addresses a real and growing need. Many legal advice organisations and individuals lack the infrastructure and resources to safely and effectively engage with GenAI. By supporting the development of these resources, we’ve been able to extend our reach and help equip others with the knowledge they need to navigate this evolving landscape.”

Dan Barrett, Head of Data Science at Citizens Advice, noted “This project is a great opportunity for the advice and legal sectors to learn more about AI, particularly how to understand the risks for those seeking legal advice." Meanwhile, Dr Francine Ryan, Director of the OU’s Open Justice Centre, remarked “GenAI has the potential to transform free legal advice services, but sustained investment in training and oversight are essential to mitigate risks and ensure equitable access across the sector."

While GenAI poses considerable opportunities for the legal sector, it also requires careful integration, strong oversight, and clear regulatory frameworks. Accordingly, organisations must assist their staff in becoming AI literate to fully harness the benefits this technology offers.

Fieldfisher’s commitment to the project was made possible by a team of dedicated professionals, including Charlotte Budd (Solicitor Apprentice), Hollie Ferris (Trainee Solicitor), Jennifer Bryant (Professional Support Lawyer), Kirsty Brown (Risk and Compliance Lawyer), Martin McElroy (Data Protection Officer), and Rebecca Pakenham-Walsh (Senior Associate (PSL)). Their collective expertise was instrumental in shaping course materials that cover essential legal topics including intellectual property and privacy rights, ensuring the content's legal accuracy and practicality.