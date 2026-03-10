Leading European law firm Fieldfisher has strengthened its Investment Funds team by appointing Mark Shaw as a partner within its Financial Markets and Products (FMP) practice. With over two decades of experience, Shaw will significantly contribute to the team's advisory capabilities on fund structures across various jurisdictions. Previously a partner at Pinsent Masons, his background encompasses both in-house roles at alternative asset managers in the hedge fund and private credit sectors and private practice.

Mark Shaw's expertise lies in the structuring and distribution of both regulated and unregulated funds, covering a wide range across the liquidity spectrum. He has specialised knowledge in Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) compliance and has represented a diverse clientele—ranging from startups and spin-outs to substantial banks and global institutions.

Emma Spiers, a partner in the FMP division at Fieldfisher, expressed delight over Shaw's appointment, noting “we are delighted to welcome Mark to the firm. Although the UK investment funds market continues to face economic pressures, there are clear signs of measured optimism.” She elaborated on the current market conditions, highlighting anticipated interest rate cuts, attractive valuations, and resilient corporate earnings, which together are contributing to a hopeful outlook. Spiers also acknowledged the growing demand for value-focused equities and income-generating strategies, along with continuing interest in emerging markets. She emphasised how Shaw’s extensive knowledge—from hedge funds to esoteric asset classes—will be a valuable asset for both clients and the firm.

In his statement, Mark Shaw expressed enthusiasm about joining Fieldfisher, saying, “I'm excited to be joining Fieldfisher as a Partner in the London office.” He emphasised his dual qualification in both England and Luxembourg and his extensive experience advising alternative asset managers on investment funds. Shaw also articulated his eagerness to collaborate with Dale Gabbert, the firm’s Head of Funds, to advance the funds practice in London and Luxembourg. He stated, “Fieldfisher has a superb pan European financial services offering, which is perfectly positioned to service my clients.” After years of advising in the sector, Shaw is optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead in supporting clients within this dynamic landscape.

Shaw's credentials include admission as a solicitor in England & Wales and Ireland, and he is also a Luxembourg Avocat à la Cour. His role will enhance Fieldfisher's burgeoning funds practice, which spans London, Frankfurt, Luxembourg, and Paris. The team aims to provide an integrated approach to fund structures and transactions while advising a wide range of clients from nascent managers to established firms in the fund management arena.

Notable recent mandates for the team include advising an FCA authorised manager on launching a UK commercial real estate fund in Jersey, conducting legal due diligence for a pension fund on a Luxembourg-structured lending fund, and assisting a Belgian financial institution in the launch of an SME financing alternative investment fund. With Shaw joining the team, Fieldfisher is poised to continue its growth within this competitive sector.