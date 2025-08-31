European law firm Fieldfisher has successfully advised Albourne Partners, a prominent independent consultant in the alternative investment industry, on its transition to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT). This pivotal move highlights Albourne's dedication to maintaining long-term independence and aligning with its clients while empowering its employees. Founded in 1994, Albourne has expanded to become one of the largest alternatives consultants worldwide, boasting over 600 employees across 11 locations. As a firm regulated by the FCA and various overseas authorities, the EOT transaction necessitated changes in control approvals across multiple jurisdictions.

Fieldfisher played a vital role in structuring the transaction, advocating for the EOT model to preserve the company’s long-term independence. The firm's team provided comprehensive legal, tax, and regulatory support, effectively navigating the complexities of the cross-border process. Leading this significant project was Fieldfisher’s Employee Ownership Solutions team, including Partner Mark Gearing, Senior Associate Jessica Kilkelly, and Director Tom Martin. Regulatory assistance was offered by Partner Simon Lafferty, Director (Barrister) Sam Clyndes, Solicitor Andrea Carrera, and Senior Associate Asfand Gulzar.

Albourne has always championed employee ownership through direct share ownership and an internal share market. Transitioning to an EOT allows the firm to establish a majority employee-owned model through a trust designed to benefit all employees, thereby safeguarding its unique culture and fostering a multi-generational independent business. Partner Mark Gearing expressed his pride in supporting Albourne during this landmark transaction, stating "The EOT structure aligns perfectly with the firm’s values and long-term vision, and we’re pleased to have helped deliver a new form of ownership structure that supports Albourne’s continued success."

Commenting on the significance of the EOT for Albourne, CEO John Claisse remarked, “We see Albourne’s EOT as an important milestone on our ‘Road Less Travelled’: it enshrines our values and our commitment to the non-discretionary path. While many other consultants prioritise discretionary opportunities, we do not run OCIO mandates, funds of funds, interval funds to access retail investors, co-investment funds, hedge or private market funds. We never want to compete with our clients.”

This transaction builds on Fieldfisher’s recent experience with a similarly complex EOT deal involving a highly regulated global business. With increasing interest in the EOT model, the firm anticipates continued demand from companies aiming to secure long-term independence and reward employee contributions.