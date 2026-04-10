Fieldfisher's Satellite and Space Projects group recently provided expert legal advice to SatVu, a UK leader specialising in high-resolution thermal operational intelligence, as it successfully launched the HotSat-2 satellite. The launch took place aboard the SpaceX Transporter-16 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. HotSat-2 is the second satellite in the SatVu constellation, equipped with mid-wave infrared (MWIR) sensors that deliver crucial high-resolution thermal data. This information layer is set to enhance national security, economic intelligence, and climate resilience applications.

In contrast to optical and radar satellites that depict ground objects, HotSat-2 captures thermal signatures, offering valuable insights into on-ground operations. The Fieldfisher team, comprising Partner John Worthy and Senior Associate Alex Harbin, played a pivotal role in navigating mission-critical space technology deals and regulatory challenges, including the procurement transaction for HotSat-2 with Surrey Satellite Technology Limited.

"It is fantastic to have worked with the SatVu team to create this ground-breaking mission, helping to provide valuable thermal insights from space which will enhance life on earth," shared John Worthy, expressing pride in supporting SatVu during this pivotal journey. In addition, Anthony Baker, Co-Founder and CEO of SatVu, stated, “High-resolution thermal data is no longer a 'nice-to-have'; it is a fundamental requirement to complete all geographical intelligence assessments.” He further highlighted that the recent launch signifies their commitment to providing critical imagery for informed decision-making worldwide.

UK Space Minister Liz Lloyd echoed the sentiment, saying, “SatVu is a shining example of British innovation at its best - and proof that government investment in our space sector pays dividends.” She praised the potential of monitoring thermal activity from orbit as a game changer for various sectors, reinforcing Britain’s leadership in innovative space technology. For more details on SatVu's thermal imagery, visit their website, and for insights into Fieldfisher’s legal services, check their site.