Fieldfisher expands Silicon Valley office

Fieldfisher, a leading European law firm, has expanded its Silicon Valley office to include a dedicated employment law practice. This strategic move enhances the office's existing Privacy, Technology, and Corporate services and is driven by the relocation of Director Moira Campbell. Moira joined the West Coast team in August 2024, bringing with her a wealth of experience in both general and contentious employment law.

Having initially joined Fieldfisher's London office in December 2023, Moira has advised senior executives and employers on a broad range of employment matters, including discrimination law and workplace inclusion. She is particularly noted for her pioneering work on menopause in employment law, having contributed to prominent media outlets such as Davina McCall's Channel 4 documentary and the Times.

In her new role, Moira will collaborate with Corporate Director William Devenish to focus on international expansion and global growth projects. Together, they aim to assist U.S. companies in establishing and expanding their operations in the UK and Europe. Moira will also concentrate on whistleblowing issues, drawing on Fieldfisher’s extensive cross-border experience in this area, and will work closely with the firm's immigration and incentives teams in the UK. Her role will also integrate employment law with adjacent privacy matters, further solidifying the office's comprehensive legal offerings.

The Silicon Valley office provides critical UK and European legal expertise to U.S. clients at all stages of their business lifecycle. By expanding its employment law practice, Fieldfisher is better positioned to meet the increasing demands of its technology sector clients, ranging from emerging companies to some of the world's largest tech firms headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Moira Campbell expressed her enthusiasm for the new role, stating, "Since the pandemic, people and employment matters have become a top priority for boards, particularly in the tech sector. The evolving legal and regulatory environment means that employment law will remain a critical area of focus for our clients. I'm excited to be here on the West Coast, working with innovative and fast-growing businesses as they expand in the UK and wider Europe."

Mark Webber, Managing Partner of the Silicon Valley office, highlighted the significance of this development: "Bringing employment law advice to the West Coast is a pivotal step for us. As we expand our Silicon Valley offerings in response to client demand, our strengths in transactions, technology, privacy, and now employment law, will ensure our clients receive timely and comprehensive support."

This expansion not only strengthens Fieldfisher’s Silicon Valley office but also lays the foundation for further growth and strategic initiatives in a region that is critical to the global technology industry.