Fieldfisher expands presence in Italy with launch of Milan office

On April 10, 2024, Fieldfisher, a leading European law firm, marked a significant milestone in its expansion strategy with the inauguration of its new office in Milan, Italy. Strategically positioned in the heart of Milan, adjacent to the iconic Duomo, the office symbolises Fieldfisher's commitment to delivering exceptional legal services in one of Europe's key commercial hubs.

Led by Alessandro Mulinacci as its Country Managing Partner, the Milan office boasts a formidable team comprising five partners, six directors, and 15 lawyers, totaling 26 professionals. Among the notable partners are Diego Rigatti, Ettore Bonaccorsi, Michele Ghiringhelli, and Giuseppe Limido, all of whom bring extensive experience and expertise to the firm.

The establishment of the Milan office aligns with Fieldfisher's broader objective of bolstering its presence across Europe and enhancing its integrated service offerings. Initially, the office will focus on core practice areas including corporate and M&A, energy dispute resolution, intellectual property (IP), transfer pricing, and tax. With a stellar track record in serving leading banks, corporates, manufacturing companies, and retailers, the team is poised to deliver unparalleled legal counsel to clients navigating complex business landscapes in Italy.

Fieldfisher's decision to launch its Milan office follows the conclusion of its previous arrangement with a local partner in Italy. By establishing a direct presence in the country, Fieldfisher underscores the strategic importance of the Italian market within its European growth strategy. Robert Shooter, Managing Partner of Fieldfisher, emphasised the firm's commitment to elevating its focus on Italy, thereby enhancing its ability to serve Italian clients with integrated cross-practice and cross-border solutions.

Alessandro Mulinacci echoed Shooter's sentiments, expressing enthusiasm for joining Fieldfisher and spearheading the firm's expansion efforts in Italy. Mulinacci highlighted the collaborative synergy between the Milan team and Fieldfisher's global network, underscoring the firm's ability to provide comprehensive legal services tailored to the needs of Italian clients.

The launch of the Milan office marks another milestone in Fieldfisher's ongoing European expansion. In recent years, the firm has extended its reach into key markets, including Austria and Germany, further solidifying its international footprint. With a network spanning 12 countries across Europe and beyond, Fieldfisher continues to position itself as a leading provider of legal services, offering clients access to a diverse range of expertise and unparalleled global resources.