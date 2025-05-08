European law firm Fieldfisher is delighted to announce the launch of its Polish operation with offices in Warsaw and Krakow on 8 May 2025. The new operation starts with a strong team comprising five Partners, one Senior Counsel, six Counsel, 13 lawyers, and seven business services team members, resulting in a total headcount of 32 people. The team, led by Rafal Stroinski (pictured right) and Piotr Szelenbaum (pictured left) as joint Country Managing Partners, includes Partners Roman Iwanski, Marcin Huczkowski, and Krzysztof Marzynski, Senior Counsel Andrzej Zajac, and Business Development and Operations Director Adam Piwakowski, all of whom joined from local firms B2R Law and LSW.

Fieldfisher Poland will provide comprehensive client services across various law areas, including corporate and M&A, capital markets, dispute resolution, technology, IP, real estate, tax, and finance. The team aims to serve a diverse array of clients, such as technology firms, energy providers, investment groups, corporates, and manufacturers. The focus on technology and renewable energy aligns with prevailing industry sectors in the local market and Fieldfisher's broader sector programme.

Globally ranked fifth for foreign investment in new projects, Poland presents a compelling opportunity for international business and ranks among the fastest-growing countries worldwide. Entering this market allows Fieldfisher to establish a strong foothold in the rapidly evolving Central and Eastern European (CEE) landscape. With established offices in Germany and Austria, the firm is poised to capitalise on regional opportunities stemming from ongoing investments in infrastructure, innovation, and sustainable development.

Fieldfisher’s Managing Partner Robert Shooter said “We are delighted to welcome Fieldfisher Poland to our international network. With its large domestic market, robust export performance and significant foreign investment, Poland is a thriving business environment. Fieldfisher Poland will enable us to significantly consolidate our presence in Central and Eastern Europe, making our platform a compelling option for clients and investors operating in this region. I am delighted that we will be joined by Rafal, Piotr and their team, as we embark on our next chapter in Europe. Their knowledge, skills and experience will help us fulfil our ambitions in this important market for the firm."

Rafal Stroinski, Co-Managing Partner of Fieldfisher Poland remarked “Piotr and I are extremely pleased to be joining the Fieldfisher network and leading the firm's offering in Poland. Working alongside our colleagues across the network, we can combine our local experience and knowledge with Fieldfisher's global reach, offering a truly comprehensive service to our clients. We look forward to growing the firm's presence in Poland going forward.”

Fieldfisher’s expansion into Poland aligns with its strategy to position itself as Europe’s leading law firm by extending its influence across key European jurisdictions. Following recent expansions into Austria and Italy, the launch of Fieldfisher Poland elevates the firm’s presence to 25 offices in 13 countries, enhancing its multi-jurisdictional capabilities and further solidifying its international network.