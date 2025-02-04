Fieldfisher expands Corporate team

Philip joins Fieldfisher from Withers LLP, effective 3 February 2025, and will be based in the firm's London office. Bringing more than 27 years of experience, he specialises in cross-border mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, takeovers, strategic investments, joint ventures, restructurings, buyouts and exit strategies. His expertise spans multiple sectors, including technology and financial services, media and telecommunications, retail, hospitality and leisure, education, luxury brands and fashion.

Working with leading private equity houses, family offices, integrated media groups, luxury hotel brands and international education providers, Philip has built a reputation as a trusted counsel with considerable knowledge in handling complex, high-value cases. His focus on private equity will enable Fieldfisher to further leverage its existing experience in this area.

Philip joins Fieldfisher's market-leading Corporate practice, which specialises in global M&A, equity capital markets and venture capital. The team includes over 26 partners across Birmingham, London and Manchester and more than 300 lawyers globally. The firm’s UK practice consistently tops AIM-adviser rankings and is known for handling major transactions, including advising on SigmaRoc's USD $1.1 billion acquisition of CRH's European lime and limestone business and Cornish Metals Inc.’s £56m fundraising and National Wealth Fund investment.

His appointment reflects the continued expansion of the Corporate practice, which recently welcomed Partner Tom Rush in the UK and Partner Peter O'Neill in Ireland, underscoring the growing demand for Fieldfisher’s expertise in business investment across Europe.

Neil Matthews, UK Head of Corporate at Fieldfisher, said welcoming Philip to Fieldfisher is a significant step in their strategic growth plans for the Corporate practice. His track record of delivering in high-stakes transactions will enable them to continue providing exceptional service to clients in the UK and internationally.

Philip Watkins said the reputation of Fieldfisher as a firm with a strong and diverse Corporate practice is well known, and the firm's expertise in the technology and financial services sector aligns with his experience and client base. He looks forward to collaborating with colleagues both in London and across the international network to deliver for clients of all sizes.