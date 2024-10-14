Fieldfisher enhances team with Peter O’neill

Fieldfisher is enhancing its Corporate practice with the appointment of Peter O'Neill as a Partner in Dublin. A seasoned professional with 18 years of experience, Peter specialises in corporate, commercial, and renewable energy law, having achieved favorable outcomes for clients in various aspects, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), venture capital, and outsourcing agreements. His extensive experience also includes advising on renewable energy project finance, regulatory issues, project sales and acquisitions, and joint ventures.

Before joining Fieldfisher, Peter was instrumental in leading a team advising FuturEnergy Ireland—a joint venture between Coillte and ESB—on a long-term Strategic Framework Agreement with Greencoat Renewables PLC concerning onshore wind projects throughout Ireland.

At Fieldfisher, Peter will work closely with Feilim O'Caoimh, Partner and Head of Renewables and Corporate, and Elaine Traynor, Partner, Renewables. Together, they aim to enhance the firm's service delivery across a diverse array of commercial, corporate, and renewable energy matters. A native of County Tyrone, Peter brings a wealth of knowledge from his previous role at Eversheds Sutherland Ireland.

JP McDowell, Managing Partner at Fieldfisher Ireland, commented on the appointment, stating, “The addition of Peter to Fieldfisher’s commercial, corporate and renewable energy law practice aligns with the firm’s goal of providing the best service possible, adding to our extensive institutional knowledge and years of experience in this field in Ireland. We’re delighted to welcome Peter aboard, and he will no doubt be a great asset to our firm.”

Peter O'Neill expressed his enthusiasm about joining the firm, saying, “I welcome the opportunity to join a leading international firm and collaborate with my new colleagues across Ireland and internationally. Fieldfisher’s work in advocating on both corporate and commercial issues aligns closely with my own, and I look forward to adding my own experience to the firm’s already extensive capabilities.”

This strategic appointment underscores Fieldfisher's commitment to strengthening its practice in the corporate and renewable energy sectors, positioning the firm for continued growth and success in the evolving legal landscape.