Fieldfisher enhances banking litigation team

Joining from Hausfeld, John will be based in the London office and brings over 20 years of experience in high-profile banking and finance matters.

John’s distinguished career includes representing major claimants, bondholders, and international banks in complex disputes. Notably, he has handled cases such as a USD$20m ISDA dispute for a solar energy company and a USD$500m+ financing dispute for a UK energy firm. His expertise extends to high-value commercial litigation, international arbitration, and diverse sectors including insolvency, intellectual property, and tax disputes.

John has appeared in various courts and arbitration panels worldwide, including the English High Court, LCIA, ICC, and the British Virgin Islands courts. His appointment aligns with Fieldfisher's strategy to strengthen its banking and financial services litigation capabilities, complementing their existing team of renowned banking litigators.

Colin Gibson, Head of Dispute Resolution at Fieldfisher, highlighted John's impressive track record and his role in enhancing the firm’s global litigation support. John, who is also Vice President of the London Solicitors Litigation Association and a proponent of LGBTQ+ representation, expressed enthusiasm about joining Fieldfisher, praising its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

John’s addition brings Fieldfisher's dispute resolution team to over 60 partners in the UK and more than 450 contentious lawyers globally, bolstering their capacity to manage complex international disputes effectively.