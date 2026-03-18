European law firm Fieldfisher has launched its latest Sustainability in action report covering the period from April 2024 to April 2025, reflecting the firm’s progress across its four sustainability priorities: people, planet, purpose, and inclusive prosperity and governance. This report underscores Fieldfisher’s dedication to sustainable business practices, aiming for long-term success and impactful social contributions throughout its international offices.

Managing Partner Robert Shooter remarked "Our latest Sustainability in action report reflects both our progress and our ambition. We are proud of the meaningful steps we have taken, with sustainability and inclusion at the core of our values and our One Europe strategy. We also recognise that this is a continuous journey that requires transparency, collaboration and concrete actions to drive progress."

Key highlights from the report include a focus on people, where the firm has made continuous investments in development and inclusion. This includes its Wellbeing Together campaign, which has provided expanded wellbeing support across 23 offices in 12 countries, backed by 22 wellbeing champions. The firm has seen significant advancements in partner gender and ethnic representation, achieving 46% female partner promotions and 30% female partnership representation, alongside 11% ethnic minority representation within its UK partnership.

On the environmental front, the firm has advanced its strategy by improving emissions data, engaging with over 65 suppliers regarding sustainability, and increasing its use of renewable electricity across 13 offices. This supports Fieldfisher’s ambitious goal to reach net zero by 2045.

In terms of purpose and inclusive prosperity, the firm reports a growth in social impact, having formed partnerships with over 70 charities, dedicated 350 hours to skilled volunteering, and provided £1.8 million in pro bono support. Governance practices have also been strengthened, focusing on professional standards, modern slavery risk management, and proactive reporting through the Climate Disclosure Project and EcoVadis.

Sustainability & ESG Director Nicole Bigby stated "Our latest Sustainability in action report marks a step change in our approach - we have made significant progress by collaborating across the firm, with clients and partners. As we advance, we will continue aligning with science-based net zero standards, strengthening emissions data governance and reduction paths, and embedding sustainability metrics into our core business to support clear and accessible progress reporting for our clients, our people and our long-term prosperity."

Looking ahead, Fieldfisher is committed to enhancing its positive impact on people, planet, and society. By reinforcing inclusion, continuing its environmental actions, expanding community partnerships, and developing its reporting approach and metrics, the firm aims to build a sustainable and responsible business. With a steadfast focus on collaboration and accountability, Fieldfisher is determined to foster long-term change that benefits its people, clients, and the wider communities it serves.