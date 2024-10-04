Fieldfisher commits to greener litigation

Fieldfisher has announced its commitment to sustainability by signing the Greener Litigation Pledge, furthering efforts to reduce the environmental impact of litigation and supporting the UK's goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Developed following the Civil Justice Council’s 2020 Rapid Consultation, the pledge aims to integrate climate-conscious practices into the litigation process, aligning with the 1.5°C warming limit from the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Joining over 75 legal institutions, Fieldfisher commits to practical measures to reduce the carbon footprint of court disputes. Colin Gibson, Head of Dispute Resolution, emphasised, "Our commitment to the Greener Litigation Pledge is a serious, firm-wide initiative to integrate sustainability into our legal practices. We aim to lead by example."

This move follows the appointment of Nicole Bigby as ESG Director in February 2024. She spearheads Fieldfisher's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts, collaborating with clients and partners on sustainability initiatives.

Fieldfisher’s sustainability initiatives extend beyond litigation, including support for Green Arbitration and partnerships with Planet Mark and The Chancery Lane Project. Nicole Bigby noted, "We are embedding environmental sustainability into our operations, setting high standards for ourselves and the legal sector as a whole."

The firm’s commitment reflects a broader ambition to drive meaningful change across the legal industry while supporting clients in achieving their sustainability goals.