European law firm Fieldfisher is celebrating the first anniversary of its global initiative, Wellbeing Together, aimed at supporting mental health and fostering strong connections across its international offices. Launched during Mental Health Awareness Week in May 2024, Wellbeing Together spanned 12 countries and all 23 of the firm's offices, highlighting Fieldfisher's commitment to prioritising employee wellbeing within the legal sector. Spearheaded by Managing Partner Robert Shooter, the initiative encouraged staff participation through a variety of activities centred around movement, self-care, and community.

Over the past year, employees have collectively walked more than 112 million steps, an achievement significant enough to circle the globe twice. In addition to the walking challenge, colleagues across various offices, including Amsterdam, Paris, and London, participated in marathon events, while teams in Brussels and Paris engaged in a basil-growing competition. In Milan, staff visited local art galleries together, and colleagues in Belfast led kindness challenges designed to boost morale and strengthen connections.

Wellbeing Together also focused on equipping staff with practical knowledge and daily support for enhancing their mental health. Workshops led by external experts covered topics such as resilience, happiness at work, and neurodivergent inclusion. The firm introduced new wellbeing tools, such as Maven, a family health app for UK employees, and Changers, a programme in Germany that rewards individuals for combining fitness with climate action.

Despite the formal campaign concluding, Fieldfisher has demonstrated its dedication to maintaining the momentum gained through Wellbeing Together. A network of wellbeing champions continues to actively promote mental health initiatives, with many benefits and strategies now integrated into employees' daily routines. The initiative has proven that genuine care, creativity, and collaboration can significantly influence mental health in the workplace and that fostering a healthier culture must start from leadership.

Robert Shooter reflected on the initiative's impact by stating “Wellbeing Together was about more than just running events — it was about embedding a culture where people feel supported, connected, and able to bring their best selves to work. I am proud of the way our teams came together across borders and time zones to look after themselves and each other. This initiative reflects our values and our belief that a healthier, more human approach to work is essential for the future of our profession.”