European law firm Fieldfisher has made a significant move to enhance its regulatory capabilities in Brussels with the appointments of Hendrik Viaene and Bobby Arash as Partners, effective 5 January 2026. This strategic investment enhances the firm’s ability to navigate complex regulatory and competition issues throughout the EU single market.

Hendrik Viaene brings a wealth of knowledge focusing on European Union and Belgian competition law, along with regulated markets and regulatory law. He is recognised for his expertise in areas such as state aid, cartels, licensing agreements, global merger control and filings, and has represented various clients, including governments and multinational companies, before key institutions like the European Commission and national competition authorities. Hendrik joins Fieldfisher from McDermott Emery and Schulte, adding to the firm's strengths, particularly in sectors like energy, chemicals, financial services, and technology.

Bobby Arash contributes over two decades of vast experience, having worked with the European Commission, Swedish authorities, and various industries. His practice covers EU and national laws affecting multiple sectors including chemicals, biocides, and medical devices. Known for his expertise in science-based regulatory work, he aims to assist manufacturers in navigating product regulations and environmental compliance. Bobby joins Fieldfisher from Swedish law firm Ramberg Advokater, strengthening the firm's position in regulatory matters.

Jean-Francois Germain, Managing Partner at Fieldfisher Belgium, expressed enthusiasm about the new hires, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Bobby and Hendrik to Fieldfisher. These hires reflect a deliberate investment in our Brussels regulatory platform, strengthening our core capabilities in EU Regulatory and Competition." He further added that their combined talents will enhance client support throughout various regulatory challenges.

Hendrik Viaene shared his excitement, saying, “I am delighted to bring my competition practice to the firm's Brussels office. Competition and regulatory issues increasingly interlock." He emphasised the importance of integrating these strategies to help clients succeed in the Single Market. Meanwhile, Bobby Arash remarked, “With its focus on the life sciences sector, Fieldfisher is perfectly positioned to translate complex science and evolving EU rules into practical, defensible compliance."

The Brussels office of Fieldfisher is already well-regarded for its robust EU Regulatory practice, which provides expert guidance on various issues, including competition and public law. The pairing of Viaene and Arash is anticipated to significantly enhance the firm's local capabilities and the overall international strength of its Regulatory and Competition practice, currently supported by a team of over 150 lawyers across Europe.

This collaborative ethos allows Fieldfisher to deliver comprehensive advice, enabling clients to successfully manoeuvre through the complexities of regulatory frameworks and competition challenges on a global scale, thereby ensuring the best outcomes for all stakeholders involved