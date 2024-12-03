Fieldfisher appoints new Spanish leadership

European law firm Fieldfisher has named Héctor Jausàs as President, with Rodrigo Martos and Talmac Bel appointed as Co-Managing Partners to lead its operations in Spain. The trio will oversee the firm’s offices in Barcelona and Madrid, building on a foundation of significant growth achieved under the leadership of outgoing Managing Partner and Chairman, Jordi Ruiz de Villa.

Héctor Jausàs, a Regulatory Partner and head of Fieldfisher Spain’s Life Sciences group, will assume an institutional leadership role, while Corporate M&A Partner Rodrigo Martos and Labour and Employment Partner Talmac Bel will share executive leadership responsibilities. This new structure is designed to address the evolving needs of a growing client base and strengthen Fieldfisher Spain’s ability to tackle complex market demands.

During his tenure, Jordi Ruiz de Villa expanded Fieldfisher’s presence in Spain, achieving a 20% revenue increase in the last financial year and recruiting six new partners in key areas such as Corporate M&A, Criminal Law, Disputes, Tech and Data, and Tax. Jordi will continue at Fieldfisher as a Litigation and Franchise Partner, contributing to the firm’s ongoing growth.

Supporting the leadership transition, CEO Fernando Pinillo will maintain oversight of business services functions, ensuring strategic continuity across HR, IT, Marketing, and Finance.

Fieldfisher’s new appointments come amid a period of significant expansion. The firm recently opened an office in Vienna, relaunched a fully integrated operation in Italy, and achieved a 10% firmwide revenue increase in the last financial year. Globally, Fieldfisher’s direction remains steady under the re-elected Global Managing Partner, Robert Shooter, whose new term begins in April 2025.

Héctor Jausàs expressed his commitment to talent development and aligning the Spanish firm’s growth with Fieldfisher’s broader European strategy. Co-Managing Partners Rodrigo Martos and Talmac Bel shared their enthusiasm for leading a team recognised as a benchmark in the Spanish legal market.

Global Managing Partner Robert Shooter praised Jordi Ruiz de Villa’s exceptional contributions and expressed confidence in the new leadership’s ability to continue driving Fieldfisher Spain’s remarkable growth and delivering outstanding service to clients.

This leadership transition marks a pivotal moment for Fieldfisher Spain, positioning the firm for sustained success in a dynamic and competitive market.