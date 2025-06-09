European law firm Fieldfisher has expanded its Banking & Finance practice with the appointment of Sam Fowler-Holmes as a banking partner within its Financial Markets and Products (FMP) group in London. Fowler-Holmes will primarily focus on trade, commodity, and export finance, providing advice on a diverse array of both structured and unstructured trade products. He joins Fieldfisher from Sullivan & Worcester, bringing with him an impressive history of advising a diverse clientele that includes traditional and alternative financial institutions, as well as corporate clients. His expertise spans established and innovative finance solutions such as pre-export, prepayment, borrowing base facilities, letter of credit and payment instrument facilities, and working capital and receivables and payables financing.

Philip Abbott, Co-head of FMP and Head of the Banking Group, remarked, "We are delighted to welcome Sam to our fast growing team at an exciting time when trade is in the spotlight." He added, "The trade finance sphere continually evolves to meet the needs of international trade, the challenges of emerging markets, and the regulatory and capital pressures faced by financial institutions. Sam's cross border experience will be a key asset to our growth plans in this sector."

Fowler-Holmes boasts significant international experience, having worked on transactions across Continental Europe, the CIS, Africa, Asia, and the Americas, covering various commodities that include oil, gas, metals, and soft products. His advisory role extends to receivables and supply chain finance transactions, where he deals with both traditional and bespoke structures. He is also keen on the digitalisation of trade, acting for both electronic platform providers and participants in a variety of digital financing solutions.

A prominent figure at industry events, Fowler-Holmes has been part of the International Trade and Forfaiting Association (ITFA) Emerging Leaders Committee since January 2020. This committee aims to enhance networking and support for junior trade industry professionals.

Fowler-Holmes stated, "We are seeing significant shifts in the trade finance world – characterised by economic uncertainty, increased digitalisation, diversification and disruption of supply chains, growing scrutiny of sustainable finance and increasing regulatory complexity and oversight by global institutions." He expressed the importance of clarity as organisations navigate these evolving dynamics, saying, "There is a pressing need for clarity in the directions that organisations need to embark on as they navigate these choppy waters. I am looking forward to working with some of the industry's prominent trade practitioners."

Fieldfisher’s FMP practice has a reputation for advising on banking, real estate finance, derivatives, structured finance, financial regulation, and funds with over 40 partners distributed across Europe. The firm prides itself on handling cross-border deals globally, including in emerging markets. In recent years, the trade finance team has specifically assisted banks, commodity trading houses, and producers with prepayment financing and related offtake arrangements. The continued use of alternative financing methods, such as streaming facilities, royalty facilities, and inventory management facilities, has been notably significant, particularly within the mining, metals, and oil and gas sectors.